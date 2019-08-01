UAE to build pharmaceutical plant in Zimbabwe

Norman Muchemwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to establish a local pharmaceutical plant, which is largely expected to improve local drug supplies in the long term.

He said this today while handing over medical equipment and drugs worth US$2 million to the National Pharmaceuticals Company (NatPharm).

“I am happy that His Highness, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan), is willing to establish a pharmaceutical plant in Zimbabwe to manufacture the drugs that we need.”

Today’s donation comes barely two weeks after another batch of drugs and equipment from India was handed over to NatPharm.

The donated equipment and drugs, the President added, are likely to last for six months, but more equipment and drugs will continue to arrive for the next year.

