WATCH VIDEO: Kenyan rugby players conduct coaching session at Nkulumane High

THE Kenyan fifteens rugby team, the Simbas conducted a coaching session at Nkulumane High School on Thursday prior to their Victoria Cup fixture against Zimbabwe at Hartsfield on Saturday.

Kenya, in Bulawayo since Tuesday, spent just over an hour at the school where they imparted some knowledge to the aspiring rugby players The Kenyans take on Zimbabwe in a Victoria Cup fixture at Hartsfield on Saturday in a battle between yet to be beaten teams in the four-team competition also featuring Uganda and Zambia.

Some of the Kenyan 15s rugby team players with Nkulumane High School players

Speaking at the end of the session, prop Curtis Lilako urged the youngsters to continue playing the game and aspire to represent Zimbabwe in future.

“I just want to encourage you guys, boys and girls, this is a lovely game, don’t stop, this is a wonderful chance you have and never give up on the dream. Most of us started playing when we were all your age in high school, look at where we are now, in the national team. I know most of you will get to the Sables,’’ Lilako said.

Kenya 15s rugby captain Peter Kilonzo with Nkulumane High School players

The front rower expressed his gratitude to his team’s management for allowing them to spend time with the school kids as it served as a reminder of where they also came from.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union vice president South, Martin Shone used the occasion to donate rugby balls and clothing to be used by schools in the western suburbs. Shone handed over the consignment to Nkulumane captain Munashe Chakwamba in the presence of Kenya skipper Peter Kilonzo.

