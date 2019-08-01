Zimbabwe Dollar to remain sole legal tender – Mthuli Ncube

Daily life on Tuesday, July 31 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Pic: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Presenting his Midterm Budget Review in Harare on Thursday afternoon, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube reiterated his stance that the Zimbabwe Dollar remains the only legal tender in Zimbabwe.

However, fees on services provided to foreign registered businesses will be collected in foreign currency. He said:

For the avoidance of doubt, the only legal tender in the country is the Zimbabwean Dollar as pronounced through Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019, unless exemptions were specified therein. Fees and charges on services provided to foreign registered businesses such as airlines flying into Zimbabwe and haulage trucks transiting through Zimbabwe and services that include passports provided by the country’s foreign missions will also be collected in foreign currency.

