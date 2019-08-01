Villa confirm Nakamba signing

Sports Reporter

English Premier League side Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba transfer from Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee.

The premiership has been battling to get the signature of the Zimbabwe international as they have been at loggerheads with his former side Club Brugge of Belgium over the transfer fee.

Villa had their 10 million pounds offer to Club Brugge turned down as the Belgian side demanded a fee of between 12 and 15 million pounds.

The negotiations dragged on until the two club reached an agreement which is believed to be around 11 million.

The Dean Smith-coached side who had made the signing of the Zimbabwe International a top priority announced the coming in of the midfielder.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Marvellous Nakamba for an undisclosed fee,” wrote Aston Villa on their official twitter account.

In an comment on the Aston Villa website head coach Dean Smith felt Nakamba was a big signing for the club and will fit well into his squad.

“Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for.

“He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play,” said Smith

