JUST IN: President Mnangagwa consoles Masuku family

Sunday News Correspondent

President Mnangagwa has conveyed his message of condolence to the Masuku family following the loss of Zibusiso, son to ZANU PF National Women’s League Deputy Secretary, Cde Angeline Masuku.

Zibusiso passed away in the United Kingdom last week.

“I learnt with deep sadness and pain of the death last week of Zibusiso Masuku, son to Cde Angeline Masuku following a short illness in the United Kingdom. His passing on so soon is not only a great blow to his family which has lost a breadwinner, but to the Nation as a whole that is also poorer for the loss of his vital contribution to our health sector from the critical skills he had acquired abroad,” read the condolence message.

“On behalf of the Party ZANU PF, Government, my family, and on my own behalf, | wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Masuku family, especially to his wife Lindani and the children, who have lost a beloved husband, doting father and a Pillar to lean on in times of need. May they draw comfort from the knowledge that the entire Nation joins them during this their darkest hour of grief and pain.”

