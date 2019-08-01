Mnangagwa appoints ZBC, BAZ, Transmedia boards

Ms Henrietta Rushwaya

Government has appointed boards for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Transmedia Corporation Limited and Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ). The appointments are with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the appointments came after consultations with President Mnangagwa

The ZBC board will be chaired by Dr Josaya Tai.

Other board members are; Ambassador Thomas Bvuma, Tsitsi Dangarembizi, Heliate Rushwaya, Dorothy Mabika, Devnada Popatla, Reverend Thompson Dube and Brian Mutangandebvu.

The Transmedia Limited will be chaired by Ambassador Mary Mubi, with other members being Clifford Mufiri, Raymond Takavarasha, Pamela Muchingambi, Viola Zenenga, Margaret Zhou and Dalick Marandure.

Transmedia is a State-owned company established to provide radio and television signal distribution services for broadcasters in Zimbabwe in terms of Zimbabwe Broadcasting Commercialisation Act 2001.

The BAZ board comprises Ambassador Bornface Guwa Chidyausiku, Tendai Karonga, V. Makamure-Nduna, Vimbai Nyakudya, Chief Mabikwa, Oliver Mandipaka, Rodney Mezeyewe, Victoria Spiwe Mavhura, Jonathan Mapinda, Audrey Chihota and Jennifer Chakanyuka.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the BAZ board chair will be announced in due course. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana told our Harare Bureau yesterday that the appointments come at a time Government is working on media reforms.

“The appointment of the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe comes at the backdrop of serious media reform and a number of statements of intent by the Ministry to register media houses, especially in the broadcasting sector.

“The board is going to immediately get down to the business of publishing necessary regulations so that specifications for necessary set top boxes will be gazetted for the people of Zimbabwe to start enjoying the dividend of the investment in digitalisation project.

“The nation also expects them to be registering community radio stations,” said Mr Mangwana.

He said Government was walking the talk as it seeks to ensure that Zimbabweans enjoy their constitutional right to access information.

“All the other boards are expected to adhere to good principles of corporate governance as well as to lead their entities with probity and high standards of stewardship,” said Mr Mangwana.