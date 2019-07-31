JUST IN: ED commissions 47 Zupco buses

Joseph Madzimure and Wallace Ruzvidzo

President Mnangagwa today commissioned 47 Zupco buses – the second batch of a 300-strong fleet – as Government continues to build a safe and reliable transport system in the country.

In April, the Head of State commissioned 39 buses, while an additional 47 has just been cleared into the country. A further 500 buses from Belarus are also in the pipeline. Speaking at the commissioning of the buses in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said the Government is committed to ease transport challenges in the country by availing reliable and affordable transport to the people in line with the Vision 2030.

“My Government will continue to prioritise comprehensive urban public transport systems to increase convenience, reliability and comfort with the commuting public.

“In order to improve the transport service as I have said today, we are releasing 47 buses and the distribution will be announced by Zupco. In addition to these 47 that are being released today, we have another 47 already paid for and are at the border. A big number are still to be shipped from China.

“As I mentioned, the last time we launched the first batch of new buses that as they come in I will have them released, so this is the second consignment of buses which have arrived.

“Some are still at the port and some are still at the border but because of the challenges being faced by our population both urban and rural, in particular the working population, we have decided to release the buses whenever they arrive so that we ameliorate the challenges of transport system,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa added that Government, in its effort to provide a safe and reliable urban transport system, facilitated the introduction of an urban mass bus transport system by Zupco in partnership with private operators.

More to follow…

