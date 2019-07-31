Ngezi Platinum adds more firepower…unveils five new players

Don Makanyanga

NGEZI Platinum Stars have unveiled five mid-season acquisitions which include former Ajax Cape-Town midfielder Gerald Takwara and former Kaizer Chiefs forward Mitchel Katsvairo as they seek to intensify their bid to win their first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title since gaining promotion into the top-flight three years ago.

The miners are in fifth place and six points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

Takwara returns home after making 23 appearances across all competitions during his one-and-half-year stay of a three-year deal at Ajax Cape Town.

Erol Akbay who has seen his side struggling in front of goal has brought in former Kaizer Chiefs forward Katsvairo and Everson Fembera from Division One side Cranborne Bullets to boost his strike force which has scored 15 goals in 16 matches.

Arial Makopa joins Ngezi from Yadah while Billy Vheremu has been promoted from their development squad.

Ngezi president Stanley Segula is confident the new signings will play a pivotal role in a quest to see the Mhondoro based club winning its first league title.

“We do not change targets mid-season and the league title still remains our aspiration. We are six points off the mark and the title is still within reach.

“We are still gunning for the title and with the new ammunition which we have brought in it clearly shows that the target has not changed,” said Segula.

The Ngezi boss believes the additions will bring in experience which he feels has been a big let-down for the team in the last two seasons were the club has lost the title towards the end.

“We have youth and talent but what we have been short of is experience and with the new signings we have brought in experience and we believe with what we have already the title is within reach,” said Segula.

Akbay welcomed the quintet which he is confident will make a difference.

“We are very happy because these boys will make the team stronger than before and gives us more options tactically and this enhances our chances of winning the title which remains my target,” said the Dutchman.