President Mnangagwa commissions 47 Zupco buses

Sharon Munjenjema and Priscilla Kamurira

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today commissioned 47 new Zupco buses and indicated that delivery of an additional 47 coaches, which are currently “at the border”, is imminent.

The new fleet adds to the 379 that are now operating in several parts of the country.

Government, the President said, envisions a modern mass public transport system made up of trains and trams that can efficiently and effectively serve commuters.

“In order to improve transport services, today we are releasing 47 buses and the distribution will be announced by Zupco. In addition to these 47 released today, another 47 had already been paid for and are at the border, and a big number still have to be shipped from China,” he said.

He commended the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) for creating an electronic payment system.

