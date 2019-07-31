Mnangagwa adds 47 buses to ZUPCO

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday commissioned 47 new buses that wee added to the Zimbabwe United Passengers Company fleet.

Posting on Facebook Mnangagwa said, “This morning we commissioned a further 47 new ZUPCO buses as we work to mitigate the transport challenges felt by our communities.

We are building a modern public transport system, a key component of a growing economy, which enables citizens to travel cheaply and efficiently.”

Mnangagwa also hinted the government’s intention to building a modern public system so that the public can travel cheaply and efficiently. He also reminded that the public transport system is a key component of a growing economy.

“To mitigate transport challenges faced by communities, my government is currently capacitating ZUPCO. We have a number that has come in and next week or so I will be launching another fleet of buses that have come in. I have to wait and allow them all to be in before we launch them.

“My government is aware of the role modern transport infrastructure plays as a key economic enabler to the transformation of our economy and towards reaching our vision 2030,” he added

Source – Byo24

