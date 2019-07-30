Mono Mukundu stirs hornets’ nest

Nyore Madzianike Senior Reporter

VETERAN instrumentalist and music producer Clive “Mono” Mukundu could have stirred a hornet’s nest after he took to social media claiming the best instrument players are under the age of 35, and only found in Harare.

He claimed on his Monolio Studios’ Facebook page that after following many bands and instrumentalists combined with his studio experience dating back to 2007, he concluded that Harare is home to best instrument players.

“In most African countries youths are now more interested in electronic music and RnB influenced music, but in Zimbabwe we have a different story to tell,” he said.

“Our youths are still very much in love with live instruments, despite the economic downturn that makes music a not so well paying job.

“After watching countless bands and instrument players and having worked in the studio full time since 2007, I have to admit that currently in Harare the best players are under 35.”

He believes the majority of them came from Prince Edward School in Harare, which he said was a positive development in music the industry.

“Although all instruments are well represented, the biggest improvements I’m noticing is on such instruments as (acoustic) guitar, bass, keyboards, drums and percussion. I love the versatility too.

“They can play jazz then switch to hardcore sungura, then move to mbira music effortlessly.

“The only genre that I don’t see very much represented is Rock music,” he said.

Mono said, as a studio engineer/producer, he valued precision and clarity of a player, which most of them possesses. He singled out saxophonist, Joseph Chinouriri, whom he said plays with confidence and precision.

The bassist and music producer said the “new crop” was enjoying family support, availability of instruments and the Internet, which have not been available for use by yesteryear artistes.

“About 99 percent of musicians my age were rebels. We entered the music industry against our parents’ wishes and in protest they refused us the support.

This new generation has all the support. Our generation had to make do with home-made tin guitars, then graduated to run down dilapidated acoustic guitars. The Internet has made the world a small global village. You can get lessons from some of the best musicians in the world by the click of a button,” he said.

Although he admitted on his Facebook page that he has not yet travelled the width and breadth of the country, Mono’s opinion might not find favour with many people in other towns.

