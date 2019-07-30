New gospel power couple emerges

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

CANADA-based and Newgen Kingdom Royalties Ministries co-founders Evangelist Kudzaishe Chimbari and Prophetess Dorcas Tabeth) are in the country to promote their recently released track “All the Glory”, which is making waves on the domestic scene.

The couple that is following in the footsteps of the Charambas and Pastor Tom and Bonnie Deuschle, co-wrote the Macdonald “Mac Dee” Chidavaenzi-produced single in Canada.

“We co-wrote and composed the song ‘All the Glory’ with my husband who is also my executive producer and manager,” said Prophetess Tabeth.

“The song was directed, recorded and engineered by Macdonald Chidavaenzi.

We are the co-founders of Newgen Kingdom Royalties Ministries, a non-denominational evangelistic association where we preach through music, dance, poetry, Christian comedy and short films.”

Prophetess Tabeth said they were also into charity work where they help orphaned and less-privileged children with plans to open an orphanage in future.

“We dream of opening an orphanage in the near future to help those in need. At the moment we are assisting young people in Zimbabwe with school fees, uniforms, stationery, hygiene and sanitary wear.

“We have been assisting at least five to 10 students each term.

Our 2020 goal is to establish a programme that can cater for at least 100 orphans with academic and hygiene necessities,” she said.

Prophetess Tabeth launched her music career while still in school.

She later married Evangelist Chimbari, and the couple produced their debut album titled “Kugwayana”.

Her husband said they will be releasing more singles later this year with an album scheduled to follow the singles. “There are more singles coming in September and December followed by a six-track video album in May next year. We will then embark on a two month tour of Southern Africa,” he said.

