Need to embrace devolution spelt out

Zanu-PF Politburo member and principal director of Chitepo Ideology School Cde Munyaradzi Machacha has hailed the concept of devolution initiated by President Mnangagwa as a positive move which will empower communities and help them to manage their natural resources.

He said this during Mwenezi West legislator Priscilla Zindari Moyo’s victory party recently.

Cde Machacha said the initiative devolves significant control over decision making to communities.

“It is the time for Zimbabweans to enjoy steady economic growth,” said Cde Machacha. “Since the change of government in 2017, the Second Republic has demonstrated a firm economic and political will to push ahead with devolution in the country.

“The new Government has made substantial administrative and legal preparations and paved the way for adoption of concrete reforms which are expected to benefit the citizens.”

Cde Machacha said Mwenezi West was surrounded by water bodies, and these should be used to end hunger and to enable the country to regain its breadbasket status again.

“It is now time to talk about the birth of new industries and innovative ideas which boost livelihoods and the economy of the country, dams are important source of water supply for domestic use, irrigation purposes and for industrial use,” he said.

“Dams like Manyuchi can be used for hydroelectric power generation.”

Cde Machacha urged people to maintain peace and work hard for the country.

“There is need for a paradigm shift from politics to the economy because we have started the devolution initiative,” he said. “There is going to be employment creation, better health facilities, accessibility of quality education, affordability of basic commodities and new mines are going to open up.

“Let us work together and create the Zimbabwe we want through use of our natural resources and considering the proximity of Masvingo to South Africa trade and commerce is going to be easy and more industries are going to open up.

“Devolution is supposed to create competition within constituencies, let us all work and participate in economic development so that we achieve our President’s vision of turning the country into a middle income economy by 2030.”

Cde Moyo said she was committed to working for the country and under the devolution initiative she will fight for development in marginalised communities.

“We have already started gardening projects and a recycling project as a way of keeping our environment clean, goat rearing projects for women as a way of empowering them to work and move away from the dependency syndrome,” she said.

“In this constituency, we have vast natural resources, which we are going to exploit together from the grassroots level, we will not leave anyone behind.

I am going to use a multi-stakeholder approach in creating the Zimbabwe we want.”

The celebrations were attended by Senator Josiah Hungwe, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira, chiefs and councillors.

