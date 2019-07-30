Zimoco scoops top awards

Michael Tome Business Reporter

Premium car distributor, ZIMOCO, last week scooped three prestigious awards after it came tops in the Southern African region.

ZIMOCO scooped the overall winner in the dealer of the year best sales performance category general distributor FUSO, best sales performance category general distributor Mercedes-Benz trucks and best overall performance category used vehicle support SelecTrucks.

The company had the best sales in the region in the year 2018, outperforming fellow Southern African distributing companies in countries including Namibia, Zambia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Malawi and Mozambique excluding South Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event Zimoco commercial vehicle sales manager, Gareth Evans, said the company’s ability to have good products in store attracted respectable customers thus driving sales upwards of 50 vehicle mark.

“We got some very good products attracting a lot of repute customers coming for our Fuso range which is popular model because of its robustness and has been actually a brilliant truck, the Canter has been around for decades now and it proves time to time that it is a very reliable truck. In 2018, I think in total across Fuso Mercedes Benz and we were over the 50 mark so we are very happy with the result,” said Mr Evans.

Presenting the awards, Daimler trucks and buses Southern Africa Limited head of export Dirk Meyer, commended Zimoco for having a world class showroom. He applauded the company for winning the honours but was quick to point out Mozambique as an aggressive contender capable of snatching the prize given its growing economic activity.

“They compete against other dealers in Southern Africa and we base these awards not on only performance but on attitude, work ethics and passion for the product. So I can honestly say that Zimoco has shown that they have passion for the product and they have achieved their targets that we set.

“Mozambique is up and coming in the moment, because their economy is improving so year-on-year they are showing real GDP growth averaging around 3 percent.

“Remember they have a lot of natural resources especially gas and oil, so the automotive industry especially the trucking industry is really starting to take off there thus need for our products,” said Mr Meyer.

