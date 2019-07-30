Zimbabwe govt mum on miner kidnapped by gunmen in DRC

S. B Moyo

The recent kidnapping of a Zimbabwean miner in the Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R.C)’s Kivu province on Friday morning, seems to be rather impertinent for Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs and international trade minister Sibusiso Moyo.

Since the incident the ministry has been mum pertaining to the current stance of what transpired and how they are going to move forward in rescuing the miner from the Congolese rebels.

Efforts were taken in trying to retrieve any information pertaining to the issue of the Zimbabwean national from both Moyo’s coffers and Brett Richards, CEO of Banro Corporation, the Canadian mining company which the miner was working for when he got abducted, but they returned fruitless.

However, Captain Dieudonne Kasereka, spokesperson of the regional army of Congo confirmed the incident occurred on Friday, “they were ambushed by the armed bandits, their car was also burnt and we are hunting for them.” Kasereka added that “three suspects are already in custody for assisting the kidnappers.”

Amongst the Zimbabwean miner, was a South African and two Congolese miners who were also abducted.

In March 2017, five workers, including one Frenchman, were kidnapped before being released two months later.

