‘Mnangagwa about to be toppled’ – Prophet

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabweans have been called upon to pray for peace in the nation because the Presidency of Emmerson Mnangagwa is about to end.

Speaking at during a Sunday service Divine Kingdom Ministries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu said the country needs to call for a national day of prayer to stop the upheaval when the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa ends soon.

Ndlovu warned politicians against hijacking the day of prayer and told them to emulate Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who does not hijack church gatherings.

Watch the full prophecy below: