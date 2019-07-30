Govt commended for fighting human trafficking

Ellen Sanyanga

The Zimbabwean Government has made “significant efforts” in combating human trafficking, which has become a worldwide scourge, particularly for migrants, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Zimbabwe has said.

The vice, which in most cases affects women and girls, is now increasingly including men and boys as well, and there is need to combine efforts to eliminate it, according to experts.

In a statement to commemorate World Day against Trafficking, chief of mission for IOM Zimbabwe Mr Mario Lito Malanca said there was need to build a future where trafficking “cannot exist”.

“We acknowledge efforts by the Government of Zimbabwe to combat trafficking, which has seen the country moving to Human Trafficking Tier 2 with countries whose governments are making significant efforts to comply with standards outlined in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) of 2000,” said Malanca.

“On this day, let us come together around key issues of prevention, protection and prosecution to build a future where this crime cannot exist,” he said.

TVPA is a US law to address human trafficking and provides a three-pronged approach – prevention, protection and prosecution.

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme “Human Trafficking: Call Your Government to Action.”

The day was organised by the UN to raise awareness, encourage vigilance and gain support for prevention of human trafficking.

However, IOM Zimbabwe continues to push Government to implement regulations for the Trafficking in Persons Act, amend the anti-trafficking law in order to criminalise all forms of trafficking in line with the 2000 UN Trafficking in Persons Protocol, and increase efforts to proactively investigate and prosecute trafficking crimes.

IOM director-general Mr António Vitorino said more needs to be done to fight the scourge.

“The day is not a day to reflect on what we feel about migrants who are victims of trafficking, but rather it is a warning that yet another year has passed in which we can remind ourselves that no matter how much good we can do, we still haven’t done enough. It is time to end the trafficking of men, women and children across the globe.”

The US State Department estimates that 600 000 to 800 000 people are trafficked across international borders every year, 80 percent being female while half are children.

IOM Zimbabwe actively works with Government, civil society and the private sector.

