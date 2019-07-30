JUST IN: Fire guts Mbare market complex

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Correspondent

A GAS tank used by an informal trader for television and radio repairs reportedly exploded in the early hours of today leading to fire that destroyed a complex at Mbare Musika, with property worth thousands of dollars going up in smoke.

The incident occurred a few days after a part of Siyaso Informal Traders market in Magaba was ravaged by fire. Mbare Musika inferno is reported to have started at around 1 am, with Harare’s fire brigade team arriving at the scene when nearly all property in the complex was already burnt. Only a sewing machine was retrieved.

When The Herald news crew visited the area the victims were painfully narrating the incident that left them counting losses as they were still cleaning shreds and rags. Mr Netmore Mufunga whose shop is said to be the origin of the fire said he lost brand new and second hand electrical gadgets that had come for repairs including his personal cellphone and cash.

