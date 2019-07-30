JUST IN: Man arrested for ritual murder

Crime Reporter

A Masvingo man, who allegedly killed a two-year-old boy before mutilating the body for suspected ritual purposes, has been arrested.

Darlington Magomana (39) allegedly hid some body parts under a big stone near Mucheke River. He is facing murder charges. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred last Wednesday around 6pm.

“On the said date and time, the accused person took the two-year-old boy from home on the pretext that they wanted to visit a neighbour.

“The accused did not return, prompting the mother and some relatives to look for the two,” he said.

Magomana was located at Sisk Business Centre around midnight and upon questioning by the police, he admitted to killing the boy using a sharp object.

More to follow…

