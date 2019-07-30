MDC warned against ‘suicide protests’

Energy Mutodi

Deputy government spokesperson Dr Energy Mutodi has warned the opposition MDC from engaging in violent protests saying that will be similar to tempting God.

“MDC Luke Tamborinyoka says government must allow barbaric protests since it’s a new dispensation but the Bible says, do not tempt the Lord your God.” Mutodi said. “You cannot enter a Lion and Cheetah park and say, God save my life.”

MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka was quoted by the media recently saying the party will launch its Reload rallies to harness a collective response to the deteriorating situation in the country.

“The MDC this weekend launches nationwide Reload rallies as well as a robust nationwide consultation programme in the party’s districts to engage the people on the key national grievances so as to collectively chart the way forward in the wake of the deteriorating situation in the country,” Tamborinyoka said.