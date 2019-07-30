‘Pop Up’ brings fun to Nyanga

Andrew Moyo

Of late, the Pop Up Bar has been spicing up the capital’s leisure scene with their unique events that have significantly grown in popularity over the past few months.

Still riding high on the success of their Pop Up Resto Lounge held at the beginning of the month at Utano Gardens, the organisers have now set their eyes on the scenic Eastern Highlands where they will host the inaugural Pop Up Carnival Nyanga.

The event which takes place at Claremont Golf Club in Nyanga from the 10th to the 11th of August is set to be an explosive affair with an array of activities to partake in which will include a bikers rally, a theme park, a neon and colour party, and a pop up market among other things.

A contingent of top DJs including Raydizz, Chucknosis, Iroq, C skillz, Selekta Base, Rob Macson , Travis Holt, Bhana, Langton B, Jono Mariani, Sachie and Andile Browns to name a few will be showcasing their skills behind the decks.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail one of the organisers Duncan Mubonderi shed more light on the event.

“The Pop Up Nyanga Carnival is a multi-cultural leisure tourism initiative built to promote destination Nyanga as an entertainment hub so as to complement its scenic views,” said Mubonderi.

“This event seeks to aid in domestic tourism and eventually become a regional showcase. It also aims to boost economic activity in the Nyanga region as it creates a direct and indirect market for individuals and co-operates.”

He urged people to come in large numbers highlighting that they had put in a lot of work to ensure that they create a memorable fete.

“People should expect lots of fun, games and good music in an environment that is perfect for family bonding and team building.

“We have a team of DJ’s who are masters of various genres that will keep music lovers satisfied.

“The atmosphere we want to create will not only be vibrant but will also be suitable for networking and making new friends.”

Organisers are confident that the event will sell out considering the overwhelming uptake of tickets as the event draws closer.

Like this: Like Loading...