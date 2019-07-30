Linda Masarira takes Chamisa head on

Linda Masarira

Former MDC-T Spokesperson Linda Masarira has told MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to repent for misleading the nation that he was anointed by the late MDC stalwart Morgan Tsvangirai to take over the leadership of MDC.

Masarira who was responding to Chamisa’s call for a national prayer said, “It would be great if we started with the lies during the late Dr. Morgan Tsvangirai’s illness, the manipulation of his twitter handle and premeditated propaganda. Only the truth will set you free my brother. God is not yet on your side until you free yourself from deception and lying.”

Chamisa is accused of hijacking the leadership of MDC when Tsvangirai was still in the mortuary through hyping up the emotions of the supporters.

A faction of the MDC took Chamisa to court compelling him to step down as he is not the rightful leader of MDC-T. The court ruled that the party must go to a congress using the 2014 structures.

Chamisa who is leading the nation on a 7 day prayer retreat said the country will be saved it seeks the face of the Lord.