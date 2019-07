The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased the price of fuel yet again.

Petrol has gone up from $7.47 to $7.55. Diesel has gone up from $7.14 to $7.22.

The new prices are effective on Tuesday, 30 July 2019.

The last price hike was effected 8 days ago. Reports indicate that this signifies a looming significant increase to match the US$-Z$ exchange rate.

Currently, the prices are still subsidized.

Source: Pindula

