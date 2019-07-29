Nakamba’s first name a hit at Sky Sports

MARVELOUS NAKAMBA is yet to sign for English Premiership side Aston Villa, as he continues to undergo rigorous medical tests and resolve issues related to his personal terms, but his first name is making waves in the Sky Sports studios.

Yesterday, Sky Sports reported the Warriors midfielder was set to undergo medicals at the Birmingham club and described it as ‘’marvellous news.’’

And, the channel’s anchors — Hayley McQueen and Vicky Gomersall — had a field day in the studio after being charmed by his name. ‘’Now, to a marvellous signing, quite literally,’’ said McQueen. ‘’Marvelous Nakamba has arrived at Aston Villa for a medical.

‘’Villa agreed a deal worth £11 million with Club Brugge for the midfielder last week.

‘’As well as the medical, personal terms and a work permit still need to be agreed. Nakamba has refused to train with the Belgian side after Villa’s first bid was turned down last month. ‘’If the deal goes through, he will become Villa’s 11th signing since promotion from the Championship.’’

Her co-presenter, Gomersall, was also charmed by Nakamba’s first name.

‘’It’s really good to have the name Marvelous . . . that’s why I was never called Marvelous.’’

Percy Tau has moved to Club Brugge KV and now stands in line to make a UEFA Champions League debut.

The club confirmed the transfer yesterday after Tau had completed his medical over the weekend and the last paperwork was shuffled through a few hours earlier.

He immediately joined his new teammates at training‚ the club announced.

The 25-year-old will be on loan for the season at the Belgian club‚ who were runners-up last season and champions the year before‚ from Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Brugge have not been given the opportunity of turning the loan into a permanent move at the end of the season‚ signalling the English club’s intent to take the player across to the Premier League next season. Tau forged a solid reputation in Belgium last season with his 13 goals and 13 assists for Union St Gilloise in the second division and was named the competition’s best player.

Tau is being seen as part of a rebuilding exercise at Brugge‚ whose new coach Philippe Clement used three newcomers in Saturday’s opening game of the new Belgian league season away against Waasland-Beveren. — Sports Reporter/TimesLive.

Like this: Like Loading...