Mhere video out Friday

Talent Gore Arts Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Mathias Mhere is on Friday set to release the video for “Ndizarurire” plucked off his latest offering “Greater than Solomon”.

Produced by Slimmaz Production, Mhere believes the video will qualify for airplay on Trace Channel because of its quality which meets international standards.

“I think things are moving fast and we need to catch up as well,” he said.

“The video is about current situations in the country and the world.

“People are suffering and this song is everyone’s prayer to God. It is about asking God to open new opportunities and stop the suffering.”

Mhere is planning to release more videos from his new album. “This is just the beginning. We are going to be releasing more videos in two weeks’ time with another one featuring Jah Prayzah.

“I hope that this music video speaks volumes to peoples’ lives and they will enjoy it,” he said. Mhere said he was also embracing fashion statements in his videos to match international standards.

“Like I said before, if you want class, you do classy videos and then work on your fashion statement. “I have engaged designers and make-up artists in the videos, who worked hard to ensure that the product will be of high quality,” he said.

The gospel musician added: “We will be having the ‘Hosana Pakufamba Concert’ to be held in Harare Gardens where we will be celebrating the success story of “Greater than Solomon.”

