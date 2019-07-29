Missing ZACC dockets found

Loice Matanda-Moyo

Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commissioner Thandiwe Thando Mlobane said the ZACC files that were reported to be missing have been returned.

She was speaking during an interview with Star FM on Monday.

On Sunday ZACC chair Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo was quoted by The Sunday Mail saying some dockets were missing.

“I received reports of former commissioners who took dockets and have not returned them. I have tasked the investigations department to compile the list of all dockets that are missing.

“However, I am yet to receive the information from the department. I assure the nation that once the information is received the perpetrators will be brought to book,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira has been the first high profile minister to face the music after ZACC arrested her over alleged corrupt dealing at NSSA when she was Public Service Minister.