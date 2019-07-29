Latest on Obert Mpofu arrest story

Reports that ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Moses Mpofu has been picked up by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission are not true the party has said.

Social Media was awash on Monday morning with reports that Dr Mpofu was arrested.

“Social media has been abuzz that ZANU PF Sec for Admin Dr Obert Moses Mpofu has been picked up for questioning by ZACC, we can, at this time, confirm that the message is FAKE NEWS Dr OM Mpofu has not been arrested as alleged by those who started the social media story.” ZANU PF Patriots said.

The party added that Dr Mpofu is currently in Lupane on party business.

“The Admin Secretary is actually ceased with campaigning for the ZANU PF candidate in the upcoming Lupane East by-election. ZANU PF PATRIOTS thrives to give you correct information in real time every time.”

Meanwhile, ZANU PF Youth league sources said the following individuals are on the list that ZACC is using to pick and interview alleged corrupt officials:

Sydney Sekeramayi

David Parirenyatwa

Mike Bimha

Tendai Biti

Chinamasa

Martin Dinha

Jason Machaya