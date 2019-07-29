‘We don’t want tomfoolery’ Chamisa warns Bulawayo councillors

MDC Alliance president Advocate Nelson Chamisa has declared that his party does not tolerate tomfoolery and indiscipline by Bulawayo councillors weeks after dramatic attempts to suspend Town Clerk Christopher Dube.

Featuring on journalist Zenzele Ndebele’s breakfast show, Chamisa said he regretted the way Bulawayo deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami and Dube exchanged words.

“It is totally unacceptable, it was not called for,” said Chamisa.

He said councillors must follow processes to investigate corruption.

Chamisa also hit out at local government minister July Moyo for interfering with council business.

Chamisa said Moyo should not send an investigation team to investigate his councillors but let the Bulawayo be the arbiters.