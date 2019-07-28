EMA seeks to reduce veld fires

Nesia Mhaka Herald Reporter

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has increased its awareness campaigns as it seeks to control veld fires during the 2019 fire season.

Last year, a 6,2 percent reduction in the hectarage destroyed by veld fires was realised.

EMA has increased awareness programmes and implemented fire management projects in communities at risk such as fireguard construction and fire risk prediction using Geographical Information Systems (GIS).

This year’s fire season is running under the theme, “Protect the environment: Life and property — Prevent veld fires”.

EMA environmental education and publicity manager Mrs Amkela Sidange told The Herald yesterday: “Fires need to be controlled nationwide to ensure the sustainable utilisation of natural resources and the protection of the environment.

“The environmental and socio-economic costs associated with veld fires have significantly affected the economic growth potential of this country.”

EMA has also trained people in fighting veld fires.

Last year, the country recorded 1 595 veld fires, which devoured about 1,2 million hectares of land.

Mrs Sidange urged local authorities ensure that land within their jurisdiction was protected from veld fires by putting in place appropriate fire prevention measures.

“Veld fire management calls for acts of responsibility by everyone; as it can take just a single fire to destroy large tracts of land, property and even lives if due precaution is not taken.

“The agency is also calling upon traditional leaders to ensure communities within their jurisdiction are educated on fire management and also apply punitive measures through their traditional courts to those who start fires,” said Mrs Sidange.

She added that as the country approaches the fire season, EMA will prosecute all landowners that fail to put in place standard fireguards to protect their properties.

People who started veld fires, those who failed to put out fires and those who failed to report fires within seven days would be prosecuted.

