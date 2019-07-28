Nzenza dismisses ‘fugitive’ claims

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

PUBLIC Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza is in the country, and spent the weekend at her rural home in Chikomba East constituency, The Herald can reveal. Social media platforms went agog with claims that Minister Nzenza was on the run in fear of being picked up for alleged corruption at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

Since the arrest and subsequent appearance in court of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira on seven counts of corruption involving $95 million, Minister Nzenza had not been seen in public, sparking speculation that she had skipped the country’s borders to evade arrest.

However, Minister Nzenza told The Herald yesterday that she was in Chikomba over the weekend.

“Good morning Africa (Moyo). Am in my rural village. Will send you photos soon,” said Minister Nzenza through WhatsApp platform when asked about her whereabouts.

She later sent a picture of her, in a jovial mood in a vegetable garden with a number of other women.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana also posted on his Twitter handle yesterday morning that Minister Nzenza was in the country.

“Having a lot of media enquiries around the whereabouts of Hon Minister Nzenza.

“I have spoken to her and she assures the nation that she is in her constituency in Chikomba East and not on the run from anything or anyone and used strong terms to dismiss the circulating rumours.”

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi also told The Herald yesterday that he was confident that Minister Nzenza is in the country, and had spoken with her on Saturday night.

“I spoke to her last night (Saturday night). She is around; unless she had run away when I spoke with her. But I spoke with her, we were discussing about our work in Parliament next week (this week).

“So, surely, that should be the social media for you,” said Minister Ziyambi.

