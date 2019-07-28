Local artistes spark at Zimntulikazi Fest

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

The inaugural Star FM music festival dubbed “Zimntulikazi Festival” lived up to its billing as the event had a high turnout with some of the local musicians in scintillating performances at the Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare, over the weekend.

The event, which was a family show, kicked off around mid-morning ending around 9pm, and had a mixture of music genres from Zimdancehall, gospel to Afro-fusion. Local musicians proved their mettle as they dished out their hit songs.

First on the act were hip-hop musicians Ishan and T Gonzi, who performed their hit song “Kure”, driving the crowd into frenzy as they started to sing along.

On the gospel note, pint-sized Matthias Mhere proved his prowess as he also dished out some of his tunes, which included “Favour”, “Usavimba Nemunhu” and “Mwari Vanoturner Matables”, among others. Jah Prayzah performed his week-old song, “Sadza Nemuriwo” for the first time, which put the fans into wild mood as they danced to the song.

The lanky musician performed songs from his old and new albums. Female musicians were not left out as Bulawayo-based artiste Novuyo, popularly known as “Sea Girl”, gave a well-polished performance. Tammy Moyo also took to the stage wearing her trademark style; one arm top with white short pants, and performed her songs such as, “Ndibereke”, “Tekere” and “Kwandinobva”.

Winky D, affectionately known as “Gafa President”, did not disappoint.

He performed songs like “Panorwadza Moyo”, “25”, “Godo” and “Mugarden”, surprisingly, with Star FM radio personality KVG. On the turntables were DJ Tamuka and DJ Templeman, who also had their share at the festival.

DJ Tamuka introduced surprise artiste Nutty O, who later performed with ExQ on their collabo “Let’s Talk About It”.

The event also coincided with the radio station’s belated birthday celebrations as it turned seven this year, and it ran under the theme, “Let the good times roll”.

