Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny shock as ‘DEAD BODY discovered in home’

Mohamed Elneny

A DEAD body has been found in Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny’s house in Egypt.

Police are now investigating after the corpse was discovered by the footballer’s father.

A dead body was discovered in the home of Mohamed ElnenyCredit: Getty

Italian newspaper Gazetta is reporting that Elneny’s dad immediately notified the police after he discovered the “lifeless body inside his son’s home”.

The house, close to the city of Mahalla Al-Kubra, is currently under construction.

Police are yet to formally identify the deceased and it is not known whether it was a criminal act or an accident.

The website 24.ae is reporting that the body was found “in the patio” at the home.

ELNENY MISSES FRIENDS

Midfielder Elneny is missing from Arsenal’s friendly today against Lyon, and has been rumoured to be set to leave the club.

In three years with the North London giants, the Egypt international has made 89 appearances, scoring just two goals.

SunSport recently reported that he was believed to be one of three players offered to Crystal Palace in the hope of luring Wilfried Zaha to the Emirates.

Calum Chambers and Carl Jenkinson were the other two makeweights in the deal. – The Sun

