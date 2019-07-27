SK Moyo applauds First Lady

Robin Muchetu Bulawayo Bureau

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has proven that she is indeed an angel of hope following her philanthropic work that has been extended to the once marginalised and forgotten San community in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South province.

The First Lady handed over a nutrition garden, orchard and a solar-powered borehole to the community on Friday.

Senator for Bulilima and Mangwe Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, who also accompanied the First Lady, applauded her for the work which he said had revolutionised the San way of life.

“The First Lady, Amai Mnangagwa, was in Plumtree on her nationwide philanthropic mission with her Angel of Hope Foundation in Makhulela area in rural Bulilima West Constituency. The area is home to the San community who for many decades lived in Mabhongwane Game Park bordering Botswana, a sanctuary they inhabited as the hunters until their relocation to their present place.

“They, for many years, were a forgotten people, totally marginalised, having no access to education, health services and other amenities. The First Lady heard of their plight and visited them last year. They had never been visited by such a distinguished personality before, and let alone a First Lady,” he said.

During her initial visit, the First Lady familiarised herself with their way of life and promised to improve their social and material conditions.

“She immediately set her foundation to work and in less than a year, their lives have changed. They now have an irrigation scheme with a thriving and flourishing vegetable garden and a promising orchard moving away from the past life of being hunters and gatherers,” said Ambassador Moyo.

The San Community, he said, gets meat rations from professional hunters who are accompanied by few of the men during their hunting expeditions, while the rest of the community tends to the vegetable gardens.

To aid the community, the First Lady officially opened a solar-powered irrigation scheme for 40 San families.

The foundation has also drilled a borehole and is building a kitchen for their lady head chief. Cde Moyo said the First Lady also promised the San people that in future, funds permitting, they will also have a clinic and a school constructed for them.

She also planted a tree and named it MaMoyo after her totem.

Cde Moyo further said the visit by the First Lady will always be recorded in the annals of history as life changing for the San community.

“It was indeed a memorable and historic day and the people will certainly not forget such a visit as evidenced by song, dance, poetry and plural joy. Her humility, kindness and motherly attributes will forever be imprinted in the hearts of the San community,” he said.

Cde Moyo said the community and nation at large was indebted to the First Lady for her good works together with the aid of her esteemed foundation.

During her visit, Amai Mnangagwa also promised to bring in experts who will train the community to make and package guava juice, jam and dried fruits.

She also said she would assist to secure a market for their produce for them to realise the benefits of the whole value chain.

