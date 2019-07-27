Sunday Mail Editor scoops MegaFest Award

Fatima Bulla

The Sunday Mail Editor, Victoria Ruzvidzo, scooped the silver award in the Outstanding Woman of the Year category at the prestigious Megafest Women’s Annual Awards held in the capital on Friday.

She shared the accolade with Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Deputy Governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo.

Ruzvidzo was given the award “in special recognition for being a versatile and astute business personality.”

EcoCash chief executive officer Ms Natalie Jabangwe won the top prize.

The Megafest Women’s Annual Awards are held to celebrate women who excel in various fields. This year’s ceremony was held under the theme “Think Fast, Think Smart, Think Disruptive.”

Guest of honour, businesswoman Dr Smelly Dube, who is also a multiple winner of the Outstanding Woman of the Year Category, urged women to explore new opportunities across all sectors and endeavour to grow existing businesses.

“The current economic environment in Zimbabwe is difficult and challenging for our businesses. It is characterised by debt overhang, limited access to sustainable lines of credit and low production levels across the entire economy.

“There are some success stories in this difficult operating environment, however. It is because of such success stories that we are here tonight to honour and celebrate the achievements made,” she said.

