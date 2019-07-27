Youth League applauds Zacc, to name more officials

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

Zanu-PF’s Youth League has commended the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zaac) for swooping on alleged corrupt senior Government and party officials who were reportedly amassing wealth and enriching themselves at the expense of the generality of Zimbabweans.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators’ Association (Zilwaco) national conference in Gweru yesterday, deputy youth secretary Cde Lewis Matutu said the crusade against corrupt officials was long overdue.

“This is something that was long overdue. What we are saying is that each and every person involved in corruption must be arrested. We are also saying people must be accountable as leaders and we are not backing off on that fight.

“Our people are poor not because the Government is not making effort to transform their lives for the better, but our people are poor because a few individuals are stealing those few resources that are there and making them their own and their families,” he said.

Cde Matutu said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was serious about fighting graft and taking the country forward.

“So it is time for people to realise that President Mnangagwa is serious about the issue of corruption. It is time for people to realise that wherever they took anything, be it a Government Minister or official, local authorities and anywhere else, they should return people’s money and be clean,” he said.

Zilwaco national chairperson and Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Cde Pupurai Togarepi applauded the courage shown by youths to fight corruption.

The Youth League, he added, will continue to name and shame corrupt officials.

“We know the people who are involved in corruption. I have my young man, Lewis Matutu, we sat down with him and said we are willing to die fighting corruption and said we are going to name and shame corrupt Government and party officials.

“We have a long list and you should all make a self-introspection. Most of the people in the party are on the list and in the next few coming days we will name and shame you. That is how the country can move forward because our President cannot suffer because of corrupt people,” added Cde Togarepi.

He said President Mnangagwa should not to be lenient with corrupt Government and party officials.

“We are solidly behind President Mnangagwa beyond any shadow of doubt. . . Government is being overburdened by the people who are inside who are amassing wealth and enriching their families.

“We are too tolerant and lenient; that is why these corrupt individuals continue to steal from Government and continue being at the forefront. . .”

