ED paves way for Zilwaco ‘processes’

Levi Mukarati and Patrick Chitumba

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has deferred his address to the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (Zilwaco) to allow the body time to ‘conclude its processes, Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba.

The President was yesterday scheduled to interface with the war collaborators at Gweru Zanu-PF Convention Centre where they are holding their annual conference; with issues affecting the Zilwaco members expected to take centre stage.

Mr Charamba told The Sunday Mail that President Mnangagwa had seen it fit to allow Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri time to guide ‘processes of Zilwaco’.

Said Mr Charamba: “The President was scheduled to address members of Zilwaco at the conference in Gweru, whose processes are being guided by Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“When The President arrived, the (conference) processes were still incomplete, so a decision was taken to defer his address until the body finishes its processes, which are elective.”

In her address at the gathering, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri who is also Zanu-PF national chairperson said Government was moving in to bring bodies representing those who contributed in the liberation of Zimbabwe under one roof.

She said: “We have the War Veterans Act and Ex-detainees Act. We want one board that will incorporate members of Zilwaco, ex detainees and non-combatant cadres.

“We want a well constituted board to reflect a new organ. We have a board in place and a company that has assets and we expect a fund.

“The President will launch the company after we have the Act. The President has directed every ministry to play ball.”

She said the role played by war collaborators during the liberation struggle should never be wished away.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri assured the war collaborators of continued Government support through empowerment projects.

She also took a swipe at economic saboteurs and social media abusers seeking to distabilise the country through false information.

“Social media has become the new enemy we are facing as a party and country,” she said.

“Our children are being used to circulate false information to destabilise the country.

“We should watch out for people who want to infiltrate us. We must be on the look out for the enemy; that is what we went to war for. We did not go to war so that we donate power, power is not donated but should be defended.”

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Deputy Minister who is also the ruling party’s national political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda said war collaborators should continue guarding the country’s independence.

He assured the war collaborators of his commitment to support the Zanu-PF Youth League in exposing corruption.

“We are going to work together with the youths in exposing corruption in Government and the party, those that belong to the old dispensation where mendacity, corruption and looting resources should leave the party,” he said.

The meeting was attended by various Government ministers, Politburo members, war veterans and Zanu-PF party supporters.

