Agape College begs top award

Thobekile Khumalo, Sunday News Reporter

A JOURNEY of a thousand miles begins with a single step. That is the story of Agape College which was on Friday recognised as the best independent college in Bulawayo.

In an interview, the college administrator, Mr Sihlobo Nyoni, said that the college began in 2013 as an education project of Agape Mission church.

“The college was founded in 2013 in a very small way with only 80 students and continued to grow every year until now with 216 students. We are registered with the Ministry of Education, we are a center for Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) and a Cambridge centre,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said that since the college started they have managed to achieve a number of things.

“Our greatest achievement is that the parents and community are realising the value that we are adding to community in bringing quality affordable education. When we came in we were using the church hall only, we didn’t have another building but now our capacity has risen to accommodate about 500 students with no problems. We also have another dimension that is to assist orphans and the less privileged in the community by taking in capable students but are not able to afford school fees,” he said.

He said the college has managed to create employment for 24 workers.

“The college has 16 most committed, passionate, motivated but highly qualified teaching stuff and eight non-teaching staff,” he said.

He said that they are proud as a college of their achievements.

“Four weeks ago we won an award for being the best school in Advanced level with 100 percent pass rate and on Friday we were awarded for being the best performing independent college in Bulawayo,” he said.

He said they have managed to build five classroom blocks.

“The block being built is our fifth block and despite the economic challenges we try to make sure that each and every year we complete a block because we are not so much after profits because this is more of a calling for us,” he said.

Asked on future plans, he said that there is a lot they are expecting.

“We still want to expand the college and introduce professional courses in the college that include ACCA, CIPS and even local ones. We also want to introduce night school to accommodate those who cannot attend during day but eager to learn,” he said.

He said that growing the college to be recognised has been a challenge.

“Giving parents a reason to bring their students to this college has been a huge challenge for the past years but we are happy that even though we have not reached our goals we are still expanding heading towards our goal,” he said.

The college’s vice principal, Mrs Constance Mbeba, she said that they not worked alone to get where they are now.

“The college works with other organisations such as National Aids Council , schools within Imbizo district, the community and the ministry itself that has recognised us,” she said.

She added: “I encourage Bulawayo people and Zimbabwe at large to come and enroll with us because there is a lot to benefit from us as a college because we don’t not only uplift academically but also spiritually.”

The college is based at Nketa Seven in the city. —(Advertorial)

Like this: Like Loading...