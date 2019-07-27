Another Zimbabwe gov Minister goes into hiding amid corruption arrest fears

Sekai Nzenza

Norton legislator has come out to say Minister Sekesai Nzenza has gone into hiding fearing the wave that has overshadowed Minister Mupfumira may just blanket her too. Minister Nzenza reportedly received a house from Minister Mupfumira.

Breaking News!!!!!! Minister Sekai Nzenza on the run after it emerged yesterday that she also received the NSSA loot to cover for Mupfumira. Mupfumira bought a house for Nzenza in Capetown…

Priscah Mupfimira was arrested on Thursday morning on abuse of office charges.

Mliswa has further reiterated that Minister Nzenza must be arrested for the piece of the cake she accepted and ate from Mupfumira.

@sekesainzena should further be arrested for obstructing the course of justice & protecting Mupfumira. All the Boards under Mupfumira are suspiciously likely to be accomplices too & I’ll provide the links. Watch this space…..

In the same Tweet, Temba promised to provide links to Mupfumira’s accomplices. Temba was the first person to accuse Mupfumira of corruption in Parliament last year.

Mliswa who is currently chairing the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy where he has been taking on some of the big fish in the Chiadzwa diamonds corruption has now produced a dossier which implicates the Minister responsible for NSSA, Prisca Mupfumira, Supa Mandiwanzira and several executives in high level corruption at the NSSA

