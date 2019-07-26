Green ventures for rural development

Nesia Mhaka Herald Reporter

Government has started rolling out environmentally-friendly projects to help rural communities to appreciate the importance of environmentally sustainable economic activities, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni has said.

She said her ministry is set to introduce green projects for rural development processes in all regions countrywide in line with President Mnangagwa’s commitment to raise the status of women, particularly in rural areas.

Speaking to The Herald on Thursday, Minister Nyoni said Government has incorporated a green aspect to their work to ensure economic activities which are environmentally sustainable in rural areas.

“Value addition should not result in irresponsible waste disposal which pollutes the environment, so we want to create green jobs for rural development and it will also contribute towards the realisation of the national vision of a middle income economy by 2030,” she said.

Minister Nyoni said the major objectives of rural development projects, encompassing agriculture and entrepreneurship, is to improve sustainable livelihood and food security for rural women and young people.

“Through rural development projects we are aiming for productive and decent work for women and rural youth through on and off farm enterprise development in the areas of agriculture, renewable energy and housing so that they can be fully empowered,” she said.

“Rural women lack access to basic services such as education, good quality housing, clean drinking water and sanitation. Hence in his State-of-the-Nation Address, His Excellency President Mnangagwa committed the Government to raising the status of women particularly in rural areas by scaling up targeted agriculture financing for maize and small grains, wheat, tobacco, cotton, livestock, fisheries production and wildlife conservation under the Command Agricultural Programmes.”

She added that the Government is working on establishing community-led bakeries to increase the production of confectionery products, including bread, at affordable prices in rural areas.

“The programme is also expected to avail opportunities for economic empowerment of rural women and youths who will own and operate the bakeries while creating employment for other villagers,” she said.

