President interfaces with Zilwaco, Zanu-PF supporters

Munyaradzi Musiiwa and Sukoluhle Ndlovu

President Mnangagwa will today address the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (Zilwaco) National Conference, which will be held at the Zanu-PF Convention Centre in Gweru.

The President will interface with the war collaborators and Zanu-PF party supporters to discuss among other issues their welfare.

The President indefinitely postponed his thank you rally which had been scheduled for Chachacha and the party supporters will have a chance to interface with him and be appraised on Government and national issues.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube said President Mnangagwa will first address the Zilwaco national conference at the Convention Centre before addressing party supporters a few meters from the conference.

Eng Ncube said the party was expecting close to 10 000 people to attend both the conference and the rally. “We are expecting President Mnangagwa to address members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association, who are having their annual conference at the Zanu-PF Convention Centre.

President Mnangagwa will also address party supporters at the open space near the Convention Centre,” he said.

Eng Ncube said the party had already facilitated logistical issues to ensure that the two events are flawless.

“We have already made arrangements on how the people who are coming to the rally are travelling,” he said.

Eng Ncube encouraged members of the party to attend and interface with the President to have first hand information on national and Government issues.

President Mnangagwa has promised to tackle all challenges affecting war collaborators, liberation heroes as well as war veterans.

ZANU-PF Midlands spokesperson Mr Cornelious Mupereri said as a province they are happy to host the President.

“President will be addressing Ziliwaco concerning various issues, but anyone who feels like attending the rally is free to come.

“We are urging people from the Midlands province to come up in their numbers and hear what President Mnangagwa has to say,” he said.

He said Zanu-PF will offer all the necessary support needed by Ziliwaco.

“As Zanu-PF Midlands we are pledging to rally behind Ziliwaco and assist them in anyway so that the rally is a success. In our party we believe that we should assist each other in order to achieve our goals” he said.

Meanwhile, the party recently finished restructuring its cells in the province to strengthen its membership at grassroots level and ensure transparency within its structures.

The just-ended rigorous exercise was meant to flash out ghost members and rogue elements who may have or want to infiltrate the party.

The Midlands province is hosting this year’s 17th edition of the Zimbabwe National Youth Games, which have been combined with the Zimbabwe National Paralympic Games starting today in Gweru.

The Games, which were postponed last year owing to the Typhoid and Cholera outbreak, have been the green light.

