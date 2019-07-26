Police ready to foil escapes

Crime Reporter

Police have assured members of the public that they are on high alert to arrest anyone who commits a crime and try to either flee the country or evade arrest.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched a crackdown on prominent figures and individuals fingered in corrupt activities and it is understood that there are over 200 high-profile cases under investigation.

President Mnangagwa a fortnight ago tipped the anti-corruption body to “bite” given its newfound arresting powers.

The guilty are afraid – and may want to make good of their escape before the dragnet comes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The police has a constitutional mandate to prevent, investigate and detect crime. It also has a mandate to account for all criminal fugitives.

“Anyone who commits a crime and try to run away will certainly be hunted by the police and arrested.”

On Thursday, ZACC arrested Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira on corruption allegations involving $95 million.

ZACC, which recently got arresting powers, walked the talk on the arrest of bigwigs, with Minister Mupfumira being the first big catch.

She is the first senior Government official to be held by the commission which was overhauled by President Mnangagwa on July 15.

Recently, President Mnangagwa appointed a 12-member commission chaired by Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, which he gave powers to arrest.

The President has shown confidence in the new ZACC through publicly warning the masses that the newly-found teeth would soon bite all the corrupt.

Justice Matanda-Moyo last week vowed to fight corruption indicating that a number of bigwigs were already under investigation.

She said ZACC was investigating over 200 cases of corruption-related crimes emanating from a varied spectrum of the economy adding that arrests would be effected.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said her commission was out on a mission to aggressively fight corruption and was different from previous bodies given that it was now headed by a judicial officer.

In her maiden media address, Justice Matanda-Moyo said ZACC had received the latest Auditor-General’s (AG) report and investigations had already commenced in respect of all ministries, parastatals and State entities implicated in corruption and misappropriation of funds.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said the AG’s report creates the basis for investigations into corruption, theft, misappropriation of funds, abuse of power and or any other improper conduct committed in the public sector.

She said a number of High profile cases were already being investigated.

