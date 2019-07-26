Ray of hope for San community projects

Tendai Rupapa in Plumtree

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, through her foundation Angel of Hope, has brought smiles and hope to the San community in Makhulela, Plumtree, after setting up projects such as a flourishing nutrition garden and solar-powered boreholes for irrigation.

The construction of a clinic and a school in the area is also at an advanced stage, courtesy of the First Lady.

The 45 San families in Thwayithwayi Village, one of the country’s marginalised communities, moved from the ancient world in 1993.

They share small huts and their children do not go to school.

The whole community does not have toilets and health facilities, and after her visit last year, Amai Mnangagwa pledged to assist through her charity organisation and its partners.

Yesterday, Amai Mnangagwa handed over the income-generating projects she initiated for the community, together with the solar-powered borehole.

As the Ministry of Health and Child Care Ambassador, the First Lady also facilitated the construction of a community toilet and another one at the village head’s compound.

Addressing the gathering yesterday, the First Lady said: “I came here last year and you highlighted your challenges, among them shortage of schools, health care facilities, lack of food due to poor rainfall, no funding for projects and no access to clean water.

“I heard your plight and together with partners through the Angel of Hope Foundation, we agreed to assist and installed two boreholes which would serve the whole community.

“We also partnered with the community and set up a nutrition garden and an orchard.

“Today, I have come to see the progress that has been made. I would like to commend you on your hard work and dedication as we worked together on this project.”

Amai Mnangagwa said the garden will lead to balanced nutrition and improved livelihoods for the San community.

The First Lady said on her next visit, experts will be brought to teach the community how to make guava juice, jam and dried fruits.

“We are working on securing a market for your produce and assisting you with packaging and marketing of your produce so that you realise the benefits of the entire value chain,” said the First Lady.

Initially, the projects were meant for the community’s sustenance, but are now earmarked to become viable business enterprises which generate income, and allow villagers to send children to school and seek medical attention.

She said as the Environment and National Clean-up Campaign ambassador, she was happy with the construction of the toilets which promotes good hygiene practices.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Abednico Ncube said: “The gardening project will address the malnutrition issue that has been affecting our province.

“We are grateful for what you are doing for the nation Amai, through your Angel of Hope Foundation. We are privileged as a nation to have you as our mother.”

Village head Mrs Matjena Ncube thanked the First Lady for the projects.

