JUST IN: Nust council dissolved

Nqobile Tshili Bulawayo Bureau

GOVERNMENT has dissolved the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) council as it aims to refocus the higher institution on a growth trajectory.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira on Friday confirmed that he had dissolved NUST council that was led by Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi.

“It’s true that’s my comment. I don’t want any controversy in higher education. I try to make people go with dignity but we just wanted to renew and reinvigorate the focus of NUST so that people focus on building it,” emphasised Prof Murwira.

Details to follow . . .

