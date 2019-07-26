Zimbabweans for Carling Black Label Cup

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

A group Zimbabweans will get to witness the Soweto derby live at the FNB Stadium on Saturday when Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in the eight edition of the Carling Black Label Cup, courtesy of Delta Beverages.

The contingent of 17, made up of Delta Beverages staff, Carling Black Label Beer consumers as well as media practitioners flew into South Africa on Friday and will watch the two biggest teams in South African football collide in the usually well attended pre-season fixture. Stanley Muchenje, the Delta Beverages national sales lagers is the head of delegation.

Of the 17, 10 are customers who won in the two promotions run by Delta Beverages, these being the Campus Nyts which was targeted at students at the country’s tertiary institutions and the Carling Cup, which meant for the rest of the populace.

Winners of the Carling Black Label promotions with Munyaradzi Nyandoroh the Delta Beverages general manager lagers business unit before they left for South Africa

According to the Carling Black Label brand manager at Delta Beverages, Patience Dingani who is also part of the trip to Mzansi, the Campus Nyts were done in June while the Carling Cup promotion was from 11 to 14 July.

Speaking at the send off ceremony held at the company’s Lagers plant in Harare, Delta Beverages general manager, lagers business unit Munyaradzi Nyandoroh urged the group to take pleasure in the wonderful experience and use it to expand on their network.

“You will be going to South Africa to watch one of the biggest soccer events, please go enjoy yourself, network, make friends and most importantly have a Carling experience,’’ Nyandoroh said.

He indicated that despite the country experiencing a number of challenges, as Delta Beverages they will not tire to put a smile on the faces of their consumers as they believe that above the clouds the sun constantly shines.

“The country might be going through a lot but we as Delta we are not stopping, we believe that above the clouds the sun always shines. We will not stop being a force for good, supporting sport in the communities and doing good,’’ he said.

In 2017 when the Carling Cup last took place, Delta Beverages took 29 of their consumers for the match which was watched by close to 90 000 fans where Chiefs beat Pirates 1-0 with the only goal of the clash scored b y Bernard Parker.

Chiefs are sure to enjoy support from the Zimbabwean group since they have two of their countrymen in their team, Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat. While the hard tackling Katsande, who played 90 minutes in the same fixture in 2017, is not part of the starting lineup, Billiat is in the first eleven with the Zimbabwe Warriors talisman expected to make his debut in the Carling Cup, which was not staged last year.

