MDC called to account for ‘missing’ £20 000

Sixty-four per cent of social media users who participated in an online opinion poll have called upon the opposition MDC to account for an estimated £20 000 which was raised through a Defend The Vote Program.

A Munya Hoto who launched the poll had asked, “Do you think MDC should explain how the £20k of #DefendTheVote funds donated by supporters and well-wishers were used? Funds were transferred to the Nelson Chamisa Foundation where SG Hwende is a trustee”

Over 4,000 people have participated in the poll.

MDC Treasurer General David Coltart said he is not aware of the matter.

“As you know I only became MDC Treasurer on May 27, 2019, and was not on the NEC of the party before that. I am in the process of restructuring the Party’s finances and protocols. If the precise details of the issue could be sent to me at davidcoltart@gmail.com I will investigate.” Coltart posted on Twitter.