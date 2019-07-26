Benjani Mwaruwari stars in spot the ball competition

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

FORMER Manchester City forward, Benjani Mwaruwari is among a host of English Premier League stars adjudicating in a worldwide spot the ball competition that kicks off this weekend.

The competition run by Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom will see the main winner walking away with a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic plus US$20 000 in cash.

Other former EPL stars that have been roped in for the competition titled, Super Cool Stuff, include France born Congolese Christopher Samba who played for Queens Park Rangers, Senegalese forward, El Hadji Diouf who turned out for Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United Ivorian footballer, Emmanuel Eboué who played for Arsenal, Galatasaray and Sunderland and former Nigerian striker, Nwankwo Kanu who played for Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

Nigel Daura of Lily Black, the company that runs the competition, revealed the completion will be played worldwide through their website adding they have incorporated a wide range of payment methods to ensure access to all participants worldwide.

“Super Cool Stuff is a weekly game of skill, prize competition which was created to challenge and entertain while giving as many people as possible, an opportunity to win fast, fancy cars for a small entry fee. Fantastic car and cash prizes are up for grabs in each of our competitions.

“When customers play and win, they get to walk away with one dream car. Customers also stand a chance to win by referring friends. If the referral goes on to place a winning play, the referring customer gets to walk away with the other dream car,” he said.

“The basis of the game must categorically be the skill of a participant versus the skill of professionals, not versus the chance that the original spot on the football picture is picked. It is a subtle but important legal definition by which we are bound to operate.”

Daura said the participants and adjudicators are shown a photograph that does not contain a ball and skill and judgement must be used to decide the position of the center of the ball. The chosen points will be recorded as (x:y) coordinates. The participant closest to the adjudicators’ position wins the Dream Car of the week.

“For one to enter the competition they simple register on our website, supercoolstuff.co.uk, log in and buy tickets which will then offer them a chance to mark their spot on the week’s picture,” he said.

Daura said on achieving the goal of selling US$3, 75 million tickets on its Inaugural Super Cool Stuff Dream Car Competition they will donate 25 percent of its revenue to assist Cyclone Idai victims in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe in rebuilding their communities.

Like this: Like Loading...