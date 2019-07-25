Mutare starts installing solar street lights

Wimbainashe Zhakata Mutare Correspondent

MUTARE City Council has started installing solar street lights to counter increased power cuts by ZESA.

The first phase is being rolled out from Zuva Service Station after Magamba Road turn-off up to Wise Owl Motel.

Speaking to The Herald, Mutare City Council spokesperson Mr Spren Mutiwi said the project had been on the cards for a while and is meant to ensure that the city is not left in total darkness during power cuts.

“The issue of increased power cuts prompted us to embark on this project, so we decided that we need to light up the city,” he said.

“The street lights are also being rolled out as a top priority to ensure the safety of residents at night.”

Mr Mutiwi said the project was expected to add to the beauty of the city and promote night tourism.

“We are also targeting to endorse night tourism in Mutare, aiming at restoring the glitter of the city and to enhance its beauty, which is more adorable at night,” he said.

Mr Mutiwi said lack of funding was delaying completion of the project as it was being funded from the city’s coffers.

“The installation of solar street lights is a capital-intensive project which needs more funding,” he said.

“Our funding is based on the degree of revenue collection. However, the cost of items is increasing on daily basis, so we are not sure when we are going to finish.

“If it was not for resource constraints, the project would have covered some milestones.

“We shall increase our installation pace once more resources are sourced.”

Mr Mutiwi called for external financial partners to assist for the progress of the developmental project.

