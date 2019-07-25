First Lady vows to help Tsholotsho villagers

Tendai Rupapa in Tsholotsho

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has vowed to make a difference in the lives of people in Tsholotsho’s Ward 7.

Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady listened to villagers of Ward 7 who recounted the challenges they face, mainly shortages of clean water, health facilities and lack of capital to embark on empowerment projects.

Yesterday, First Lady was represented by Senator Alice Dube, who said she had heard the concerns of people in Ward 7.

“Her (Amai Mnangagwa) visit to Tsholotsho’s remote areas, bringing development to the areas through empowering the communities, shows how she reaches those that are hardest to reach and need the assistance the most,” said Sen Dube.

“She is a listening mother and that is why she founded Angel of Hope Foundation, which is working throughout the country to transform the lives of communities.

“Amai is action-oriented, once she identifies a need, she makes sure that there is actionable steps taken to satisfy the needs of the communities, particularly the marginalised, women, the disabled and elderly.”

Sen Dube said through the First Lady’s hard work, Angel of Hope Foundation is implementing projects throughout the country.

She promised to take concerns of the people of Ward 7 to the First Lady adding that she was happy that the Angel of Hope Foundation was also at the event to hear various concerns for themselves.

The Angel of Hope Foundation was represented by its chief executive, Mrs Busi Marandure.

Mrs Marandure told the gathering that their patron, Amai Mnangagwa, who is also the Vice President of the African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), was passionate about women empowerment and development of marginalised communities.

“Amai sent us here as Angel of Hope together with the foundation’s partners so that we take note of the challenges this community is facing and convey the information to her and see how the foundation can come through and work with you,” she said.

