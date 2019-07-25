Miss Tourism Manicaland finals on

Arts Reporter

All is set for Miss Tourism Manicaland provincial finals set for Montclair Hotel and Casino in Juliasdale tomorrow.

The event will be held to select a representative of the province at Miss Tourism Zimbabwe pageant to be held later this year.

Organisers of the provincial finals said 13 models will be on the ramp at the event that will also be graced by various performers.

Leading the performers’ line-up is Diana Samkange, whose mbira tunes are expected to echo in the Eastern Highlands.

Other performers include upcoming chanters and wheel spinners Caff, Reel Eeez, Ozay Malone and DJ Nova.

Licence holder for Miss Tourism Manicaland Caroline Marufu said they have done adequate preparations for the event and the models are raring to exhibit their beauty.

“We are looking forward to a big event. We have 13 models from Manicaland who will participate.

They have been in camp preparing for the final and it is likely to be a tough contest,” Marufu revealed.

“The winner will represent us at the national final and we are hopeful to bring the crown home.

We have beautiful girls in the team and we are going to make sure the best will go and make us proud at the national final.”

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe national licence holder Sarah Mpofu said she is happy with the way provincial finals have been handled so far.

“We have had provincial finals in Midlands, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo and Matabeleland South.

The pageants went on smoothly and we are confident the Manicaland edition will follow suit.

We are finalising groundwork for the national final and we are inviting corporates to partner us for the noble cause of promoting our modelling industry,” said Mpofu.

Tomorrow’s event will be preceded by a golf tournament that takes place at Clair Mont golf course.

In the evening, the beautiful models will go on the ramp.

Diana Samkange, one of the lined-up artistes, promised fireworks with her mbira vibes.

Popularly known as Mangwenya, Samkange said she will give the event a fascinating flair.

“Mangwenya brings fireworks on each and every performance, it has become a norm. I will also be representing the Spinalong brand as the chief artiste on that record label.

Our partnership always brings good results, and I promise everyone the best at Montclair.

“I am also glad to announce that Spinalong is a partner in this event and this will push me to even work harder on stage,” the songstress enthused.

Like this: Like Loading...