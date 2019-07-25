All roads lead to Zimntulikazi Fest

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

All roads lead to Star FM’s, inaugural music festival dubbed, “Zimntulikazi Festival” to be held tomorrow at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

The festival, expected to kick off at noon, and as a family-oriented event, is expected to end by 10pm.

Artistes billed to perform include Jah Prayzah, Tammy Moyo, Tocky Vibes, Ex-Q, Winky D, Hope Masike, Mannex Motsi, Mathias Mhere and Enzo Ishall.

The event coincides with the radio station’s belated birthday celebrations as it turned seven years-old this year. The festival will run under the theme, “Let the good times roll”.

Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting general manager Comfort Mbofana said all was set for the festival.

“A lot of back-end work has been done to give the people, who will attend the festival, a memorable experience as they enjoy the best of home-grown talent, and we expect a fun-filled family day for all,” he said.

He said they were pleased that nationally oriented radio station Star FM — one of the four radio assets in the Zimpapers portfolio — has again demonstrated its support for local artistes, especially after the highly successful Star FM Music Awards held earlier this year.

Gospel artiste Matthias Mhere said he was ready to deliver songs from his new and old album at the same time have a time to meet his fans off stage.

“I am excited about this event and all my fans should look forward to hearing my latest offering.

I am encouraging people to come in their numbers to this blissful event.

“I am also going to take pictures with some lucky fans,” said Mhere.

Meanwhile, Winky D popularly known as the “Gafa’’, posted a video of him confirming his participation at the festival on social media.

The artiste promised to give fans a memorable time as they celebrate local music together. Winky D is commonly known for his outstanding performances at live shows; he does not disappoint his fans.

A few months ago he shared the stage with the Nigerian artiste Patoranking at HICC, Harare and his performance overshadowed the main act.

Like this: Like Loading...